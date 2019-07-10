JNVU BA 2nd Year Result 2019: The 2nd year results for Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur (JNVU) have been released on the official website on Wednesday. Students can check their JNVU BA 2nd year result by visiting the jnvuiums.in.

The varsity also announced its B.E. (CBCS) Vth Semester (Mining Engineering), VIIth Semester (Computer Science and Engineering) exams on Tuesday. On the other hand, the JNVU BA final year results were announced in the last week of June.

Follow the steps below to check your JNVU BA 2nd Year Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVU, i.e., jnvuiums.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View Annual Results’.

Step 4: On the page that opens, click on ‘BA IInd Year Examination Result’ link.

Step 5: Enter your roll number in the required field. Click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 6: Your JNVU BA 2nd year result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the official website at jnvu.co.in. The official documents and mark sheet will be issued by the university soon.