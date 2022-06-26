New Delhi: A fake placement agency has been busted by the police in the national capital and seven people who allegedly cheated over 250 job aspirants of around Rs 23 lakh have been arrested, an official said on Sunday to the news agency IANS. The seven accused, including five women, were identified as — Karan Kumar (24), Rohit Kashyap (21), Sweety Sharma (46), Yasmeen (25), Anchal (19), Preeti (21) and Muskan Singh (19).Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsh Wardhan said a complaint was received at a Cyber police station in which the complainant alleged that she was contacted by one Muskan, through phone who stated that she is a recruiter from Shine.com. Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here

“Then, she asked her to visit the job consultancy in Bhikaji Cama Palace for an interview and they collected registration fees of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 from her through Google pay. After this the complainant was issued an Appointment Letter by Sunshine HR Global Services in the name of other private companies, but they were forged and no job was given to her,” the DCP added. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

Job 2022 Scam: Case Registered Under These IPC Section

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the police laid a trap and conducted a raid at the so-called job consultancy office at Bhikaji Cama Palace. During the raid, it was revealed that a fake call center was found operating in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services, the official said.

Job 2022: Items Recovered During Raid

During the raid, 16 mobile phones, two laptops, several registers and forged appointment letter pads in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered from the accused. On questioning, it was revealed that they cheated over 250 job seekers of approximately Rs 23 lakh as registration fees.

(With Inputs From IANS)