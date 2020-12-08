The District Health Society (DHS), Assam has released an official notification for the recruitment of Driver and grade-IV posts. The aspirants can now download the notification from the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in. The candidates must note that the online registrations for DHS Assam Recruitment have already started from December 07, 2020. Candidates can submit their online applications before December 16, 2020 till midnight. Also Read - Drug Bust: Bengaluru Cab Driver Caught Hiding Heroin & MDMA in a Teddy Bear, Arrested
- Out of the total 50 vacancies, 20 are advertised for Driver post and 30 for Grade-IV posts.
- Aspirants who clear the selection process are recruited for the district wise vacancies available at South Salmara Mankachar, Majuli, Charaideo, Hojai and Biswanath.
- The newly appointed Driver and Grade-IV get the monthly salary of Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/-.