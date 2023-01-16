Home

Job Alert: From LIC AAO to Indian Navy SSC, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.

Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ positions to the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board’s recruitment for Assistant Jailor posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is hiring Indian Citizens for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). A total of 300 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process has started from today, January 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) Official Website: licindia.in Last Date to Apply: January 31, 2023 UPSC Recruitment 2023 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Scientist ‘B’, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Over 100 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is February 02, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023

The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, applications are invited from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law) of the Indian Navy under Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2023 (AT 23) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to submit the application form is January 28. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law) Official Website: joinindiannavy.gov.in. Last Date to Apply: January 28, 2023

Uttar Pradesh UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023

Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has released a short recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. The registration process will begin from January 17, 2023. The last date for submission of the application form is February 2, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator Official Website: panchayatiraj.up.nic.in Last Date to Apply: February o2, 2023

Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the online application form is February 02, 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill 32 vacant positions. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Assistant Jailor Official Website:www.slprbassam.in Last Date to Apply: February o2, 2023