Employment News: Haryana Govt to Recruit 10,000 Skilled Workers For Jobs in Israel; Class 10th Pass Eligible

The Haryana government's public sector entity, Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN), recently advertised 10,000 job openings for skilled workers to assist in Israel's construction sector, facing severe labor shortages since the conflict with Hamas began on October 7, 2023.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government’s public sector entity, Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN), recently advertised 10,000 job openings for skilled workers to assist in Israel’s construction sector, facing severe labor shortages since the conflict with Hamas began on October 7, 2023. According to the advertisement, the minimum educational requirement for these posts is a class 10th pass.

Skilled Workers Recruitment Drive 2023: Check Salary, Age Limit

Moreover, the applicant must be between the 25 to 54 age group. He/She should also have a minimum experience of three years. Going by the advertisement, the advertised salary stands at 6100 NIS (Israeli currency), approximately equal to Rs 1.34 lakh per month, considering the exchange rate of 1 NIS to Rs 22. Applicants must possess expertise in industrialized building formwork, wood formwork, ceramic tiling for floors and walls, plastering, and iron bending. Proficiency in interpreting construction plans is also a prerequisite for these roles.

The ongoing war led to the cancellation of work permits for approximately 90,000 Palestinians, resulting in a significant labor shortage. Media reports indicated that the Israel Builders’ Association is in discussions with India regarding the availability of construction workers to address this scarcity. However, the Haryana government’s move came just a day after Junior Minister of External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre hadn’t engaged in any discussions with Israel regarding the potential substitution of Palestinian workers with Indians. As per a TOI report, this response came in reply to a query posed by Congress MP K C Venugopal. In July, Junior Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli in Parliament, acknowledged a staggering 315% increase in unemployment in Haryana since 2014, in response to a question by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

Israel-Hamas War

Israel witnessed a multifront attack – by air, land, and sea – by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, in its southern parts on October 7. About 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

