CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences(CCRAS) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Research Officers and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ccras.nic.in from July 15, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till August 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 38 posts will be filled. For more details on the CCRAS Recruitment process, please scroll down

Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: July 15

The last date to submit the Online Application: August 14, 2022

Vacancy Details

Research Officers: 5 posts

Pharmacist: 25 posts

Panchakarma: 8

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and other details through the notification shared on the official website.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 14, 2022, through the official website —ccras.nic.in.