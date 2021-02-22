MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has successfully concluded the IB ACIO Tier-1 Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive. According to the reports, the candidates who have appeared for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam from 18th to 20th February 2021 will be able to download soon the answer keys through the official website of MHA.i.e. mha.gov.in. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Hits Out Centre, Says Not Afraid of Anyone, Can't Be Intimidated With Jail

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website.i.e.mha.gov.in.

Click on MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page.

MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021will be displayed.

Candidates can download MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

Download MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 – to active soon

As per reports, MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 is expecting to be released tentatively in the last week of February 2021. The candidates will be able to download MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 through this article directly, once released.

The candidates must note that they will be able to evaluate their performance in the online exam through MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021.

The candidates can also raise doubt against the IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 against the answer keys in due course of time. After considering the representations from the candidates, the board will release the final answer key on the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview.