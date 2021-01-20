RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 3 exams: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the third phase of tier-1 computer-based test (CBT) for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam from January 31 to February 12. According to the official notice issued by the railways, approximately 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam during this duration. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam 2021 Begins Today | Check Expected Cut Off Based on Phase 1 CBT Exam Here

The official notice further adds that the NTPC CBT-1 is being held in several phases to manage the large number of candidates who applied for the recruitment test. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied. As many as 35,208 candidates will be hired. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Check Exam Date, Centre, Admit Card For Phase 2 HERE | Direct Link

For the candidates scheduled to appear in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be available on all RRB regional websites tomorrow or January 21 at 9 PM, as per the official notice. Also Read - RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Good News! Vacancies For Traffic Assistant Post in Kolkata Metro Railway Increased | Check Details

The corresponding admit cards or e-letters will be available four-days ahead of the exam.

According to the order, necessary information is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online applicaWon.