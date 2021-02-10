RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an additional exam date for RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam today. The additional exam would be conducted on February 22 apart from the exam on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in. Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Phase 4 Exam: City, Date Intimation Link to be Activated Shortly | Here's How to Check

As per the official notice, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates had already been made available on all RRB websites on February 5, 2021, which would remain active till tomorrow, February 11, 5 pm.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam Official Notice

RRB NTPC exam will be conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others in multiple phases.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Cards would be released from Feb. 11, 2021. Around 1.20 crore candidates have reportedly applied for the RRB NTPC Examinations.

The candidates must note that the necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled for this additional date in the 4th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online application.

The board has already conducted two phases of the examinations in December and January. The third phase of RRB NTPC CBT examinations is underway. The next batch of exams would begin on February 15.