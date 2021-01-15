The Union Public Service Commission released an official information brochure at upsc.gov.in notifying the syllabus of NDA (I) 2021. Candidates who are interested can check the direct link here to get the the NDA 2021 Syllabus. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, all over the country. Candidates who intend to qualify the exam for admission to the Army, Navy & Air Force wings of NDA or Indian Naval Academy must follow the syllabus for preparations. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Various Posts, Here's How You Can Apply

The examination is to be conducted for a question paper of 900 marks. There will two main subjects viz. Mathematics carrying 300 marks and General Aptitude Test carrying 600 marks.

Click Here for the direct link to download NDA Syllabus 2021

The NDA Syllabus 2021 indicates the important topics included within the two main subjects of NDA examination in 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the UPSC NDA Syllabus 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Active Examinations” to open the list of ongoing recruitments conducted by the Commission

Step 3: In this list, candidates can see the direct link “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021“

Step 4: Click on this link for the latest updates of the exam and the link to download the official notification containing the NDA 2021 syllabus.

The candidates must note that they can use any compatible internet browser to visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. It is also possible to download the syllabus on one’s mobile phone using a compatible internet browser to open the website.