West Central Railway to recruit candidates for Trade Apprentice posts. The candidates who are eligible can apply for the post through the official site of WCR on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till February 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 561 posts in the organisation.

Here are some of the important dates of the examination:

Opening date of application: January 28, 2021

Closing date of application: February 27, 2021

Date of error correction: February 28 to March 2, 2021

Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for the examination must note that they need to pass Class 10 with 50 percent marks and should also have ITI relevant certificate. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age. Check Detailed Notification here.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to other category will have to pay Rs 170/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD and also female candidates will have to pay Rs 70/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of West Central Railway.