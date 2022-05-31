New Delhi: As India’s telecom operators prepare for 5G service rollouts, the job openings in the sector are expected to double in the ongoing fiscal year to 38,000, claimed a media report. Quoting human resource executives and recruitment firms, the Economic Times reported that the forecast growth in the number of jobs from 19,000 in FY22 is expected to come from a need for skilled professionals in the field of network engineering, network operations, data analytics, and automation.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Till June 5| Check Salary, Eligibility Here

This growth in talent demand will come after a couple of shaky years of increased financial stress and a challenging pandemic scenario. Experts noted that higher demand for people with technical skills will also result in the industry facing attrition issues as it competes with the IT sector to hire and retain professionals with similar skill sets. Also Read - Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Non-Teaching Posts Before June 10| Details Inside

The current scale and pace in the telecom industry is driven by “the rapid evolution of new technologies like AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, advanced data analytics and Edge computing,” ET quoted Deval Singh, business head – telecom, IT and ITeS, media and government, as saying. Also Read - UGC Asks Odisha to Halt Recruitment in Varsities For Three Months

The technological shift has led to a shift in skill requirements in the sector with a demand for candidates who are equipped with new-age skills.

“Telecom sector witnessed average growth (in hiring) of 13 per cent in FY20 whereas a dip of 1 per cent was marked in FY21 followed by a huge jump of 29 per cent in FY22,” said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive of Monster.com, according to ET report.

The growth surge will come from new-age skill-based profiles, demand for which has been boosted with the anticipated rollout of 5G. “Roles with skill sets in AI/ML, Cloud, data compliance, IoT and cybersecurity will see aggressive hiring,” Garisa said.

Currently, the sector employs some 4 million people. This is expected to grow to 6 million by FY26, ET reported citing TeamLease.

However, according to Sanjay Shetty, director – professional search and selection and strategic accounts, Randstad India, the growth spurt will come with its own challenges as “there will be a widening in the demand and supply of these skilled professionals.”

In a recent repor, the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) said that there was a combined demand of over 150,000 positions in 5G, Cloud Computing, AI and Big Data Analytics, IoT, Mobile App-Development and Robotic Process Automation, with a demand supply gap of almost 28 per cent.

As telcos progress towards digital transformation, “they will be competing for professionals, with the IT companies in particular, from a common pool,” said Shetty.

The challenge can be met by a conscious effort to re-skill and upskill the existing workforce, apart from endeavours to skill new professionals. TSSC announced plans to boost skill infrastructure and workforce, train 100, 000 people in the next three years and open 10 new Centres of Excellence across the country.