BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021 has started for the Air Wing. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post on the official website i.e. bsf.gov.in. About 65 vacancies have been released in Group-'C' combined (Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Air Wing.

Here, we have mentioned all the important details about the vacancy:

Name of the Vacancy: Number of posts

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector): 49

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub-Inspector): 8

Constable (Storeman): 8

The candidates must note that online applications are invited from eligible and interested Male and Female Indian citizens. The filling of the form will close on July 26, 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the position:

The application from the candidates must be submitted through online mode only.

Online application is available at the BSF website, www.bsf.gov.in.

Candidates must note the ‘Registration-ID’ and ‘Password’ provided to them while making’ ‘One-Time Registration which is required for filling online application.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Examination Fees and Mode of Payment

Candidates to pay Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) as examination fee through either through Net banking of any bank or through Credit/Debit Card of any bank or via the Nearest authorised Common Service Centre.

However, Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.