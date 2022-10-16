Jobs 2022: With an increase in job searches on the internet, India has seen an increase in scams. Many scammers have emerged on job boards, preying on job seekers who are vulnerable and desperate for work. Recognizing the issue of fake job alerts, the Government of India has shared some helpful information for determining whether a job offer is ‘real’ or ‘fake.’Also Read - Punjab and Haryana Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 390 Posts at sssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has listed five ways to spot a fake online job offer. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs took to Twitter, “Do you know that thousands of people are becoming a victim of online job fraud? Here are few indicators to spot a fake online job offer • You got the appointment letter too quickly after the initial chat • Vague job requirement/ job description in the appointment/ offer letter.” Also Read - Railway, Banking, IRCTC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

JOBS 2022: 5 INDICATORS TO SPOT A FAKE ONLINE JOB OFFER

If you get the appointment letter too quickly after the initial chat with the employer.

A vague job requirement/job description in the appointment or offer letter.

Emails are written unprofessionally.

You are asked to provide confidential information.

You are asked to pay for your job offer.

HOW TO REGISTER A COMPLAINT?

According to the government, if someone is a victim of cybercrime, then they can register their complaint by visiting the official website of cybercrime at cybercrime.gov.in. Last month, the External Affairs Ministry has also issued an advisory alerting the youth, and candidates against ‘fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs’. The MEA informed that the people were being taken to Myanmar, were held captive to work under harsh conditions, and had been kept in the area of Myawaddy.

Earlier on Wednesday(October 05), the Ministry of External Affairs said it has rescued around 45 Indians trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Giving details, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia.