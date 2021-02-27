Assam: Tezpur University has invited applications for posts of Professors and Associate Professors. The online applications began on February 17, 2021, and the last date to apply will be March 16, 2021. Students can visit the official website at tezurec.samarth.edu.in to apply for the same. The applications have been invited from eligible Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder under Section 7A for the vacant teaching positions as per details given below: Also Read - Poll Dates Announced For 5 Assemblies, Mamata Questions EC | All Major Election Developments in 10 Points

Detailed advertisement & the link for online application will be given on the website from 17 February 2021 Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021 Dates: Polls to be Held in 3 Phases, First Phase on March 27, Vote Counting on May 2

Last date of submission of filled-in application through the ONLINE portal: March 16, 2021 Also Read - Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2021, State Declared as 'Disturbed Area' for Next Six Months

Last date of submission of duly signed hard copy of the online application along with supporting documents: March 26, 2021

Application fee: Rs 1000 (Exempted for SC, ST, PWD categories)

Mode of payment: Online Payment

NOTE: Applications must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy of the application.

Professor: Academic Level 14 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs 1,44,200

(Pre-revised PB-4: Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs 10,000)

Associate Professor: Academic Level 13A with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs 1,31,400

(Pre-revised PB-4: Rs 37,000-67,000 plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs 9,000)

Assistant Professor: Academic Level 10 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs 57,700

(Pre-revised PB-3: Rs 15,600-39,000 plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs 6,000

It must be noted that above-Rationalised Entry Pays (7th CPC recommendations for University teachers) carry other allowances admissible as per government of India/University Grants Commission rules and are subject to change in the event of subsequent revisions of the Govt of India/University Grants Commission.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can submit their applications online tezurec.samarth.edu.in. A hard copy of the application must be submitted online, duly signed by the candidate, and supported by self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents must reach The Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. Napaam. Dist, Sonitpur, PIN: 784028, Assam, before the last date of application.