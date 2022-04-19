AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Junior Consultant, Research Officers, and other posts for a research project titled ‘Regional Institute for HIV surveillance & Epidemiology’. According to the official notification, a total of 09 posts will be filled in the organization. Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 03, 2022.Also Read - IISER Admission 2022: Application Process to Begin From April 25; Exam on July 3

Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): 1 post

Research Officers: 3 posts

Data Manager/Programmer: 1 post

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: 1 post

Data Entry Operators: 2 posts

Attendant/ MultiTasking Staff: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): MBBS/MPH/Master in Health Management. Any other graduation related to medical/nursing or paramedical sciences with additional qualification of Master in public Health or Health Management.

Expected Salary

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): Rs 70,000 PM

Research Officers: Rs 64,000 PM

Data Manager/Programmer: Rs 31,000 PM

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: Rs 32,000 PM

Data Entry Operators: Rs 18,000 PM

Attendant/ MultiTasking Staff: Rs 15,800 PM

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview round. The Interview will be held on May 11 and May 12, 2022. Candidates should bring two photocopies of the application form and supporting document along with original documents for verification at the time of the interview.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates must send the filled-up application form along with a certificate of age, qualification, and experience to ri.hse.aiimsbbsr2022@gmail.com (all documents merged as a single PDF file in the same order as given above). The subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post).”