BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Nursing Tutor posts. As per the official notice, a total of 02 posts will be filled through this drive. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of BECIL, www.becil.com. Read below for eligibility, other details.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application forms:March 22, 2022

Vacancy

Nursing Tutor: 02 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

‘A’ Grade Nurse and Midwife from a recognized Institute and registered as such with Nursing Council of India.

Diploma in Nursing Administration/Sister Tutor’s Course (to be indicated according to requirement on each occasion) from a recognized Institute or equivalent.

5 year’s practical experience as Nursing Tutor, Home Sister and/or Staff Nurse OR

B.Sc. in Nursing from a recognized University/College/ Institution or equivalent.

5 year’s practical experience as Nursing Sister, Home Sister and/or Staff Nurse.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale, Application Fee

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 38,000.

Application Fee:

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.