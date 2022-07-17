BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager (HR), Senior Manager (Civil), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 18 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible
Important Dates
- Commencement of Online Registration of Applications: 16th July, 2022
- Last date for submission of online registration of applications: 16th August, 2022
- Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents mentioned at Para-J above: 23rd August, 2022
- Tentative date for Written Tests and Interviews for the advertised posts will be hosted in the Company website in due course.
BDL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and the number of vacancy
- General Manager (HR): 01 post
- Deputy General Manager (Civil): 01 post
- Senior Manager (Civil): 02 posts
- Senior Manager (Explosives): 03 posts
- Manager (Explosives): 01 post
- Deputy Manager (Civil): 01 post
- Deputy Manager (Explosives): 04 posts
- Assistant Manager (Civil): 01 post
- Assistant Manager (Explosives): 03 posts
- Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation): 01 post
BDL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Senior Manager (Civil): First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in Civil from recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course.
- Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation): First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent studied in Russia. (Or) First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent and Diploma in Russian Language from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent.
- General Manager (HR): First Class in MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma in HR / PM&IR/ Personnel Management / Social Science / Social Welfare / Social Work of 2 years Duration from University / Institution Recognized by Government.
BDL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
- Selection for the Post of Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation) will be based on Written Test. Form more details, check the official notification here.
BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Candidates belonging to SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen / Internal Employees are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.
- Others: Rs 500
BDL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website —bdl-india.in.