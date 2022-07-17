BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager (HR), Senior Manager (Civil), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 18 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Registration of Applications: 16th July, 2022

Last date for submission of online registration of applications: 16th August, 2022

Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents mentioned at Para-J above: 23rd August, 2022

Tentative date for Written Tests and Interviews for the advertised posts will be hosted in the Company website in due course.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancy

General Manager (HR): 01 post Deputy General Manager (Civil): 01 post Senior Manager (Civil): 02 posts Senior Manager (Explosives): 03 posts Manager (Explosives): 01 post Deputy Manager (Civil): 01 post Deputy Manager (Explosives): 04 posts Assistant Manager (Civil): 01 post Assistant Manager (Explosives): 03 posts Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation): 01 post

BDL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Senior Manager (Civil): First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in Civil from recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course.

First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in Civil from recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course. Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation): First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent studied in Russia. (Or) First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent and Diploma in Russian Language from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent.

First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent studied in Russia. (Or) First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent and Diploma in Russian Language from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent. General Manager (HR): First Class in MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma in HR / PM&IR/ Personnel Management / Social Science / Social Welfare / Social Work of 2 years Duration from University / Institution Recognized by Government.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection for the Post of Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation) will be based on Written Test. Form more details, check the official notification here.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen / Internal Employees are exempted from payment of the Application Fee.

Others: Rs 500

BDL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 16, 2022, through the official website —bdl-india.in.