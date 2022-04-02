C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Technical Assistant and MSS posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — cdac.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till April 17, 2022. A total of 18 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Special Round Begins at mcc.nic.in| Check Important Dates, Other Details

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Technical Assistant: 7 Posts

MSS-III: 7 Posts

MSS-II: 4 Posts

Age Limit

Upper Age Limit (as on last date for registration)

Technical Assistant: 35 years

MSS-III: 30 years

MSS-II: 30 years

Eligibility Criteria

Technical Assistant: First class Diploma in Electronics Engineering and 3 years of post qualification work experience in the relevant field. MSS-III: Trade Certificate with NCVT / ITI (Welder) with 3 years of experience in relevant field.

Application fee & payment:

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.295(including 18% GST) for applying for the posts, which is to be paid by the candidates directly to the following account number of CDAC, Thiruvananthapuram through NEFT/Net banking/Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or by scanning the QR code (available on the screen at the payment page) during the online application process at C-DAC website.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, cdac.in before April 17, 2022