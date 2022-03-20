Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Trainee Pilot [Group ‘A’ Gazetted] post. Interested candidates can apply for the same through offline mode on or before April 29, 2022. Candidates can download the application form from cabsec.gov.in.Through this recruitment process, a total of 06 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, pay scale, and other details.Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in| Check Last Date, Age Limit Here

Important Dates

The last date to submit the application: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Trainee Pilot (Group A Gazetted): 06 Posts.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 50% marks and above in Higher Secondary or equivalent with a valid Commercial Pilot Licence or Helicopter Pilot Commercial Licence from Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA). Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply For Duty Officer, Other Posts at aiasl.in Before March 21

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Pay Scale

Age Limit: In order to apply a candidate must be between 20 and 30 years (as on closing date). Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications For 76 Posts Begins at hppsc.hp.gov.in| Details Inside

Pay Scale: The post carries the pay scale in Level 10 of Pay Matrix [minimum pay of Rs. 56,100 & allowances as per CCS(RP) Rules, 2016].

How to Apply Offline?

The envelope containing the application (along with requisite certificates and two self- attested recent passport size colour photograph with name & DOB on the back) should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE PILOT” and sent through ORDINARY POST addressed to Post Bag No. 3003, Lodhi

Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.