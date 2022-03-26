Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: The Central University of Kerala has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of CUK at— cukerala.ac.in — before April 18, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 13 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Vacancy, Other Details

Important Dates to Remember

The date of commencement of online registration and submission of online application: March 22, 2022

Last date of registration: April 18, 2022

Last date of online application: March 25, 2022

Last date of receipt of hardcopy of application along with enclosures: May 10, 2022

Vacancy Details

A total of 13 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Professor: 4 Posts

Assistant Professor: 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Now?

Eligible candidates can download the form through the official website —cukerala.ac.in. The candidates are required to send the hard copy of the application along with all the relevant certificates and publications and other documents to ‘Recruitment Cell, Central University of Kerala, Tejaswini Hills, Periye, Kasaragod-671320 before the last date to apply.”

Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: Direct Link to Apply Online