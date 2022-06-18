Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Lakshmibai College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the permanent appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College or the University at colrec.du.ac.in or lakshmibaicollege.in. The last date for receipt of the application is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. A total of 104 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: 163 Inmates Lodged in Jails Clear Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Assistant Professor

Number of vacancy: 104 Posts

Name of the Department and the number of vacancy

Commerce: 12 posts Computer Science: 04 posts Economics: 10 posts English: 13 posts Hindi: 08 posts History: 02 posts Home Science: 11 posts Music: 01 post Philosophy: 08 posts Physical Education: 01 posts Political Science: 05 posts Punjabi- 01 posts Psychology: 11 posts Sanskrit: 04 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the official notification given below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

A candidate belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs.500 as an application fee. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD Category, and Women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts at lakshmibaicollege.in or colrec.du.ac.in.