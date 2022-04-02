Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for various Non-Teaching posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of the College —www.arsdcollege.ac.in. The online application form has commenced from March 23, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the posts is April 11, 2022, or two weeks from the date of the publication in the employment news whichever is later.Also Read - C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Technical Assistant, Other Posts at cdac.in Before April 17| Details Inside

Vacancy Details

Librarian: 01 post

Senior Technical Assistant( Computer): 01 post

Senior Assistant: 01 post

Assistant: 02 posts

Junior Assistant: 04 posts

Laboratory attendant( Chemistry Deptt.): 05 posts

Laboratory attendant( Computer Deptt.): 02 posts

Laboratory attendant (Physics Deptt.): 06 posts

Library Attendant: 04 posts

As per the official notification, a total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria from the official notification shared below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?