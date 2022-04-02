Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for various Non-Teaching posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of the College —www.arsdcollege.ac.in. The online application form has commenced from March 23, 2022. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the posts is April 11, 2022, or two weeks from the date of the publication in the employment news whichever is later.Also Read - C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Technical Assistant, Other Posts at cdac.in Before April 17| Details Inside
Vacancy Details
- Librarian: 01 post
- Senior Technical Assistant( Computer): 01 post
- Senior Assistant: 01 post
- Assistant: 02 posts
- Junior Assistant: 04 posts
- Laboratory attendant( Chemistry Deptt.): 05 posts
- Laboratory attendant( Computer Deptt.): 02 posts
- Laboratory attendant (Physics Deptt.): 06 posts
- Library Attendant: 04 posts
As per the official notification, a total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 1625 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at ecil.co.in
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the eligibility criteria from the official notification shared below. Also Read - NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group A, B, C Posts at nitdelhi.ac.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details Here
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
- Go to the official website of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, www.arsdcollege.ac.in
- Now click on Jobs Opportunities.
- Candidates are required to Non-teaching Recruitment 2022 link.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload all the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.