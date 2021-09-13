IBM Recruitment 2021: International Business Machine (IBM) has invited applications for the post of Associate System Engineer across multiple locations in India. Through this recruitment drive, the tech firm will be hiring fresh graduates as software engineers, who will be focusing on team objectives designing applications, write codes, test, debug and maintain Software Applications across various platforms and technologies.Also Read - TCS Recruitment 2021: Job Vacancies Announced For Women Professionals, Check Eligibility, Other Details

Key Competencies

Programming (preferably in Java, Python, Node.js) & Software Development Life Cycle Concepts

Work Location:

Mumbai

Pune

Delhi-NCR

Gurgaon

Noida

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Bangalore

Ahmedabad

Required Technical and Professional Expertise



Defining, analyzing and reviewing technical architecture on required platform and coming up with architecture options and recommendations

Demonstrating strong knowledge of enterprise issues related to IT architecture.

Defining, detailing and scoping the technical requirements into solution architecture and ability to drive an independent project from an architectural stand point.

Fluent interpersonal skill (written and spoken)

Preferred Technical And Professional Expertise

