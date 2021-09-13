IBM Recruitment 2021: International Business Machine (IBM) has invited applications for the post of Associate System Engineer across multiple locations in India. Through this recruitment drive, the tech firm will be hiring fresh graduates as software engineers, who will be focusing on team objectives designing applications, write codes, test, debug and maintain Software Applications across various platforms and technologies.Also Read - TCS Recruitment 2021: Job Vacancies Announced For Women Professionals, Check Eligibility, Other Details
Key Competencies
Programming (preferably in Java, Python, Node.js) & Software Development Life Cycle Concepts
Work Location:
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Delhi-NCR
- Gurgaon
- Noida
- Hyderabad
- Chennai
- Kolkata
- Bangalore
- Ahmedabad
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
- Defining, analyzing and reviewing technical architecture on required platform and coming up with architecture options and recommendations
- Demonstrating strong knowledge of enterprise issues related to IT architecture.
- Defining, detailing and scoping the technical requirements into solution architecture and ability to drive an independent project from an architectural stand point.
- Fluent interpersonal skill (written and spoken)
Preferred Technical And Professional Expertise
- Design, develop and/or re-engineer application components, and integrate software packages, programs, and reusable objects residing on multiple platforms.
- The ability to support Technical Consultants and leads in building solutions and providing technical mentoring and guidance
- This is an entry level On-Campus hiring position, and the candidates must be in their final year of education and must obtain their degree before the start of employment with IBM
- BE/ MTech/ MSc/ MCA in CS/ IT/ Mathematics OR other Semi IT/ circuit branches with 6 CGPA.
- Calculation of qualifying marks =Sum of marks obtained divided by Sum total of maximum marks obtainable. All subjects will be considered including elective/optional subjects
- Fluent interpersonal skill (written and spoken)