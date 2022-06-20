Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC) has invited applications for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of Group C posts in several departments, boards, corporations, and universities. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and hssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 26,000 vacant posts will be filled in different departments. Applicants can apply till July 08, 2022.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Answer Key Released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Tomorrow

As per the official notification, the last date for the fee confirmation is July 13, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to fill out the Haryana SSC CET 2022 Application form. Also Read - JAC Result 2022 For 10th (Matric) And 12th (Intermediate) Tomorrow at jacresults.com

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Check Important Dates

The registration will end on: July 08, 2022

Last date for the fee confirmation: July 13, 2022.

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ HSSC CET 2022 registration. ’

’ Enter the registration credentials such as the mobile number of the candidate.

Fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Application Fee

The fee should be deposited through online mode or e-Challan. Candidates who want to apply online are advised to go through the education qualification, and selection process through the direct link given below. Also Read - TNEA 2022: Registration Begins For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission; Check Steps to Apply at tneaonline.org

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in before July 08, 2022.