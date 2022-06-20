Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC) has invited applications for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of Group C posts in several departments, boards, corporations, and universities. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and hssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 26,000 vacant posts will be filled in different departments. Applicants can apply till July 08, 2022.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Answer Key Released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Tomorrow
As per the official notification, the last date for the fee confirmation is July 13, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to fill out the Haryana SSC CET 2022 Application form.
Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Check Important Dates
- The registration will end on: July 08, 2022
- Last date for the fee confirmation: July 13, 2022.
Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘HSSC CET 2022 registration.’
- Enter the registration credentials such as the mobile number of the candidate.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Application Fee
The fee should be deposited through online mode or e-Challan. Candidates who want to apply online are advised to go through the education qualification, and selection process through the direct link given below.
Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: How to Apply?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in before July 08, 2022.