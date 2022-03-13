HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the position through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, vacancy, and other details here.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 107 Posts to Begin Soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in| Deets Inside

Important Dates

Commencement of application: March 14, 2022

Last date for submission of application: April 18, 2022

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager – Engine:01 Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager –Corrosion Research: 01 Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager – Crude & Fuels Research: 01 Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager Analytical: 02 Assistant Manager/ Manager –Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03 Assistant Manager / Manager – Engine: 01 Assistant Manager / Manager – Novel Separations: 02 Assistant Manager / Manager –Catalyst Scale-up: 02 Senior Officer – Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03 Senior Officer Engine: 03 Senior Officer -Battery Research: 01 Senior Officer – Novel Separations: 02 Senior Officer – Resid Upgradation: 01 Senior Officer -Crude & Fuels Research: 01 Senior Officer -Analytical: 01

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Officer: Battery Research: Ph.D in Chemistry / Chemical Engineering / Material Science / Electrical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

Senior Officer: Novel Separations: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Senior Officer – Resid Upgradation: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Senior Officer -Crude & Fuels Research: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

For more details, check the official notification given below.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Check Notifcation Here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 18, 2022, through the official website —hindustanpetroleum.com. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.