IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau(IB) Ministry of Home Affairs has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical-2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. or mharecruitment.in. Applicants can apply for the posts till May 7. The online registration process has commenced from today, April 16, 2022. The recruitment will be done through GATE score for the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022. A total of 150 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Date

Closing date of Application: May 7, 2022

Vacancy Details

Category wise Projected vacancies in each Discipline

Computer Science & Technology: 56 posts

Electronics & Communication: 94 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must possess Valid Gate Score 2020, 2021 and 2022 in Electronics & Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply Online?