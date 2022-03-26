IMPCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various managerial posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can download the application form through the official website — impclmohan.nic.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts before April 29, 2022. For more details on the IMPCL Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 21 Posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the post: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 06 posts will be filled.

Chief Manager (Engineering and Maintenance): 1 post

Zonal Manager (Marketing): 1 post

Manager (Finance and Accounts): 2 posts

Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria For IMPCL Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria from the direct link given below.

How to Apply Offline?

Interested candidates can fill their application in the prescribed format and send it to Chief Manager (HR & Admin), Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, B-261, Okhla Phase-I, New Delhi, 110020.