Jobs in Canada 2022: If you’re trying to settle in Canada, here’s some news for you. Employers across all sectors in Canada are actively seeking to fill nearly one million positions, Statistics Canada which released the survey of the Job Vacancy and Wage Survey report for the second quarter of 2022 showed. As per the survey vacancies were up 4.7% from the first quarter of 2022 and 42.3% higher than the second quarter of 2021.Also Read - Lumpy Skin Disease: UP Govt Bans Cattle Trade With 4 States; Restricts Movement of Animals in THESE Districts

Jobs in Canada: Sector-Wise Vacancies

Healthcare and social assistance: Job vacancies in this sector are up almost 29% from second quarter of 2021. Also Read - Ovarian Cancer: 5 Lifestyle Changes to Prevent The 'Silent Killer'

Accommodation and food services: Job vacancies in the accommodation and food services sector rose a significant 12.7% to 149,600 vacant jobs in the second quarter, or an overall job vacancy rate of 10.9%. Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Cricket Score: Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM IST

Professional, scientific, and technical services: The number of vacant jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services sector reached a high of 74,600 in the second quarter, up 7.9% from the first quarter of 2022 and 79.1% higher than in the first quarter of 2020. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver accounted for over half of these vacancies.