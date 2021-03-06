Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has invited applications for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133), scheduled to begin in July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Eligible Male Engineering Graduates can apply for the course by March 26. Notably, a total of 40 candidates will be selected for this recruitment drive. Also Read - NEET 2021: Indian Army Offers Free Coaching to Underprivileged Students in Srinagar

Interested candidates should be in the age group of 20-27 years as on July 1. Candidates should have born between 2 July, 1994 and Jul 1, 2001, both dates inclusive.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Interested candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for this recruitment.

Those in the final year of Engineering degree course must submit proof of passing Engineering degree examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Type of Commission

(a) Grant of Commission. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lt from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at IMA, whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lt during training period. Pay & allowances will be paid after successful completion of training.

(b) Permanent Commission. On successful completion of training cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

(c) Ante Date Seniority. One year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to Engineering Graduates of TGC Entry in the rank of Lt.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’. Now proceed by clicking on ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

Step 5: A page called Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open on the screen.

Step 6: Click ‘Apply’ against Technical Graduate Course.

Step 7: ‘Application Form’ will be displayed on the screen. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments.