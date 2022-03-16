Karnataka High Court(HC) Recruitment 2022: The Karnataka High Court has invited online applications to fill 54 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of Karnataka HC, karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Applicants can submit the application form latest by April 7, 2022. For more details on Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 444 Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Official website: karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Recruitment Board: Karnataka High Court

Mode of Application: Online

Name of the post: Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer)

Number of the post: 54

The online application end on: April 7, 2022

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR

Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board. Senior Grade Examination in English Shorthand. OR Proficiency Grade Examination in English Shorthand. Senior Grade Examination in Typewriting in English conducted by the Department of Public Instruction of the

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or equivalent qualification.

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Pay Scale

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned above can check the age limit, salary from the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 54 posts through the official website of Karnataka HC, karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online