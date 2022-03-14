Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Follower Executive. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website —police.ladakh.gov.in before March 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, other details.Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 22 Posts; Apply Now at nmdc.co.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date for submission of online application: March 31, 2022

Vacancy Details

Follower Executive: 80 posts

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized board of School Education by or before the last date for submission of the application form. (8th passed from any recognized School for serving Special Police Officers (SPOs) with a continuous period of engagement for a minimum of three years. Certificate of engagement to be issued by the concerned District SSP/DDO). Candidates must ensure that he/ she possess a Valid Trade Experience Certificate issued by a registeredestablishment/Government establishment/ Institution by or before the last date of submission of the application form.

Candidates who want to apply for the positions available above can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here.

Age Limit

Accordign to the official notification, the candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Screening test

Scrutiny of Documents/ Testimonials

Marks allotted for desired qualification

Trade Test

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post at ladakhpolicerecruitment.in before March 31, 2022.