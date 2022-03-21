MPSC Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Administrative Officer, General State Services, Group-B, Public Health Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPSC —mpsc.gov.in from —March 21, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is April 10, 2022. A total of 73 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 8 Posts; Apply Online at mscbank.com

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 21, 2022

The online application ends: April 10, 2022

Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 73 posts

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification from the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the 73 posts at mpsc.gov.in before April 10, 2022.