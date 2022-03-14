NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission (NHM)Beed, Maharashtra has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts including that of Physiotherapist, Medical Officer, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about salary and eligibility from the official website of NHM, Beed, beed.gov.in.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 458 Posts to Begin Soon at psc.cg.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 87 posts will be filled. The online application process has commenced from today, March 14, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 14, 2022

The online application will end: March 24, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Medical Officer ( SNCU): 01

Medical Officer Unani (UG): 01

Medical Officer RBSK (Female): 01

Audiologist (NPPCD): 01

Physiotherapist (NLEP): 01

Sister Incharge (SNCU): 01

Staff Nurse: 34

LHV (Female) PHC: 03

Counsellor ( RKSK): 03

Accountants: 01

Lab Technician: 02

Pharmacist: 02

Technician (X-ray ): 04

Technician (CT scan): 02

District ASHA Block Facilitator (Female): 01

Specialist

Anesthetist (IPHS): 05

ENT Surgeon (NPPCD): 01

Obstetrician (IPHS): 09

Pediatrician (IPHS): 05

Radiologist (IPHS): 03

Surgeon (IPHS): 03

Physician (IPHS): 03

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Interest candidates can apply online through the official website, beed.gov.in before March 24, 2022.