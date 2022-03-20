NIA Recruitment 2022: National Investigation Agency, NIA has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts. The registration process has already started on the NIA’s official website —nia.gov.in from March 7, 2022. A total of 67 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is within one month from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. For further details on NIA Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 6 Posts; Apply at cabsec.gov.in

Vacancy Details For NIA Recruitment 2022

Total: 67 Posts

Assistant Sub Inspector: 43 Posts

Head Constable: 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NIA Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification

Assistant Sub Inspector: Graduation from a recognized university. Experience of at least 02 years in the field of investigation of criminal cases, or intelligence work or operations or information technology management. To know more about the education qualification, click on the direct link given below.

How to Apply?

Applicants should fill out the application form and submit it along with the other necessary documents to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 through proper channel within 1 month from the date of publication of this item in ‘employment news’. The photocopies of education certificates duly attested with rubber stamps should be sent to the given address.