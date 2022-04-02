NIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology(NIT), Delhi has invited applications to fill vacancies for the Group A, Group B, and Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NIT, Delhi —nitdelhi.ac.in — till April 29, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 27 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer: 01 post

Assistant Registrar: 01 post

Medical Officer: 01 post

Technical Assistant(SG-I): 01 post

Technical Assistant(SG-II): 02 posts

Superintendent(SG-II): 01 post

Technical Assistant: 02 posts

Superintendent: 02 posts

Personal Assistant: 01 post

Technician(SG-I): 01 post

Assistant(SG-I): 01 post

Group C

Technician(SG-II): 03 posts

Assistant(SG-II): 03 posts

Pharmacist: 01 post

Senior Assistant: 01 post

Senior Technician: 02 post

Technician: 01 post

Important Dates to Remember

The application will end on: April 29, 2022

NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit from the official notification shared below.

NIT Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for PwD/Women candidates.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can fill the application form through the official website of NIT’s website, nitdelhi.ac.in — before April 29, 2022.