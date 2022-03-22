PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring candidates for the post of Diploma Trainee(Electrical/Civil). Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, powergridindia.com. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is April 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application process begins: March 21, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: April 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region: 9 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region: 2 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region: 5 Posts

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region : 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/EWS and pass marks for ST and Ex-SM candidates.

: 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/EWS and pass marks for ST and Ex-SM candidates. Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region: 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR candidates.

Selection Process: The Selection Process for respective posts consists of Written Test/ Computer Based Test only. The Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted at Srinagar/ Jammu/ Chandigarh. No change of test center will be allowed subsequently.

Application fee: Rs 300.

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM/ DEx-SM/ Departmental candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the PGCIL website, powergridindia.com on or before April 20, 2022.