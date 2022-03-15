Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Baroda UP Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentices at various branches in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the last date to apply for the posts is today —March 15, 2022.Also Read - HPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Assistant Employment Officer Posts Begins at hpsc.gov.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of Baroda UP Bank, barodaupbank.in. The online application has commenced from March 05, 2022.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Details Here

Posts name: Apprentice

Total vacancy: 250 posts

The Online Application form began: March 05, 2022.

The last date to submit the SIB Online Application: March 15, 2022.

Official website: barodaupbank.in

Recruitment board: Baroda UP Bank

Mode of Application: Online

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Age Limit

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have completed Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

Age limit: In order to apply, a candidate must be between 18 to 28 years as of March 1, 2022.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Stipend, Selection Process

Stipend: The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month.

Selection Process: Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of

Online written test and

Test of local language.

The online examination will be held in the month of April 2022 (Tentatively). The Tentative List of examination centers are as under: Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS categories: Rs 450

SC/ST/PWBD categories: Rs 100

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Baroda UP Bank at barodaupbank.in.