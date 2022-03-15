BEML Recruitment 2022: BEML Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Grade –II). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEML, www.bemlindia.in. The online application process has commenced from today, March 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the position is March 30, 2022.Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in

BEML Recruitment 2022: All Details Here

The Online Application begins: March 15, 2022

The online application ends on: March 30, 2022

Name of the Post: Management Trainee (Grade –II)

Recruitment Board: BEML Limited

Mode of application: Online

Official website: www.bemlindia.in

BEML Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: B.E/ B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, EEE with an average of 70% marks.

BEML Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale, Age Limit

Salary: Selected candidates will be placed on a starting basic pay of Rs.40,000 per month in the pay scale of Rs.40,000-1,40,000 during their training period.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age Limit: 25 years.

BEML Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates can access the online application form from the official website www.bemlindia.in. The online registration site will be available from 09.00 Hrs on 15.03.2022 to17.45 Hrs on 30.03.2022. For more details on the BEML’s application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.