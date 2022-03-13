BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor under Urban Development and Housing Development Deptartment, Govt. of Bihar.Also Read - Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 233 Posts; Apply Online at ossc.gov.in

The BPSC Recruitment online registration process will begin on the Commission's official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 15, 2022, and will end on April 6, 2022. The last date for submitting the applications through speed post is April 20, 2022.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of application: March 15, 2022

Last date for submission of application: April 6, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Town Planning Supervisor: 107 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have completed

Bachelor of Planning/Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS/Master in Planning/Master in Town Planning/Master in Regional Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process

Age Limit: In order to apply candidates must be between 21 to 37 years of age. Meanwhile, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test only. Meanwhile, there will be no interview round.

Application Fee: Depending upon the category, a candidate will have to pay an application fee. Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee.

General: Rs 750

SC/ST of Bihar: Rs. 200

SC/ST/Women of Bihar: Rs. 200

PWD: Rs. 200

Others: Rs. 700

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website —bpsc.bih.nic.in — before April 6, 2022. Candidates can also check other details through the direct link given below.