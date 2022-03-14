CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Medical Specialist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of CGPSC, psc.cg.gov.in. As per the official notification, a total of 458 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin from March 23, 2022.Also Read - Ladakh Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 80 Posts at police.ladakh.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Key Points to Remember

The online applications begins: March 23, 2022

The online application will end: April 21, 2022

Official website: psc.cg.gov.in

Recruiting Board: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission

number of vacancy: 458

Name of the posts: Medical Specialist

Mode of application: Online

Vacancy Details

Medical Specialist: 458 posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details from the official notification shared below.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Notification Here

How to Apply?