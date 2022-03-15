GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited has invited online applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Executive Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. However, the last date to apply for the posts is tomorrow, March 16, 2022. For more details on GAIL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BEML Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For Management Trainee Post on bemlindia.in

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The online application ends on: March 16, 2022 up to 5:00 PM.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Available For Assistant Nutritionist Post, Salary Upto Rs 60,000

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18 posts

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15 posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

How to Apply?

According to the detailed notification issued by GAIL, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2022 Registration Number. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. It is to be noted that, only GATE-2022 marks are valid for this recruitment drive. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that are not valid. Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in