HPSC Recruitment 2022: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Employment Officer(Vocational Guidance) in the Employment Department, Haryana. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 05 posts will be filled in the organization. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website— hpsc.gov.in before —April 4, 2022. For more details on the HPSC Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Check Important Details

Number of vacancy: 05

Name of the posts: Assistant Employment Officer

Mode of application: Online

Website: hpsc.gov.in

Recruitment Board: Haryana Public Service Commission

Online Application begins: March 15, 2022.

Last date to apply: April 4, 2022.

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Master's degree in: Psychology

Master’s degree in: Psychology

Master’s degree in Education with specialization in Vocational Guidance.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification here.

Age Limit:

Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years as on or before the closing date.

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000.

For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

For all persons with disabilities category candidates(with at least 40 percent of disability) of Haryana only: NIL

How to Apply?