Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Tradesman(Skilled). Interested candidates can apply for the position through the official website of the India Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

However, the last date to apply is nearing, March 22, 2022. A total of 1531 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated February(19-25). The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: From the third day (February 22, 2022) of publication of notification in Employment Newspaper.

The online application ends: On the 28th day (22 March 2022) from the opening date of registration.

Vacancy Details

Tradesman: 1531 Posts

Number of vacancies reserved for each category

Unreserved category: 697 posts

EWS category: 141 posts

OBC category: 385 posts

SC category: 215 posts

ST category: 93 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass with knowledge of English and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Pay Scale

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age. Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 19900- Rs 63200(Level 2).

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 22, 2022, through the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.