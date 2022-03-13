KV UP Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Educational Counsellor, PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download the online application form from the school website no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials before the last date of application. Under this recruitment drive, all candidates will have to appear for an interview round. The last date to submit the application form is March 22, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 137 Posts on rcfltd.com; Check Last Date, Eligibility Here
Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science
- Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi
- Primary Teacher
- Educational Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Doctor
- Nurse
- Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)
Important Dates
|Post Name
|Interview Date
|Time
|TGT
|28 March 2022
|08.00 AM
|PRT Exam Date
|28 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|PGT
|28 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Counsellor
|28 March 2022
|10.00 PM
|PRT Interview Date
|28 March 2022
|12:30 PM
|Doctor and Nurse
|29 March 2022
|08.00 AM
|Computer Instructor Exam Date
|29 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Sports Coach
|29 March 2022
|09.00 AM
|Yoga Teacher
|29 March 2022
|10.00 AM
|Computer Instructor Interview Date
|29 March 2022
|12:30 PM
Education Qualification
- PGT: Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Political Science. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English medium.
- Doctor: Minimum MBBS & Registered with MCI
- Nurse: Minimum Diploma in Nursing from recognized institution
- Counsellor: B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling.
- Vocational Instructor (Yoga): Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University with 50% marks and One-year training in yoga from a recognized Institution.
For more details, click on the link given below to know more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.
KVS UP Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here
How to Apply Online?
Candidates can download the application form from the school website https://no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and send the same duly filled in (hardcopy) with self-attested copies of Experience Certificate, Marks Sheets, Degrees, Diploma, etc (from High School onwards) through Speed post/Registered post/ By hand to THE PRINCIPAL KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA NO.1, N-4 AREA, AIR FORCE STATION, CHAKERI, KANPUR -208008.