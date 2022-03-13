KV UP Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Educational Counsellor, PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download the online application form from the school website no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials before the last date of application. Under this recruitment drive, all candidates will have to appear for an interview round. The last date to submit the application form is March 22, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 137 Posts on rcfltd.com; Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science

Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi

Primary Teacher

Educational Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Doctor

Nurse

Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

Important Dates

Post Name Interview Date Time TGT 28 March 2022 08.00 AM PRT Exam Date 28 March 2022 09.00 AM PGT 28 March 2022 09.00 AM Counsellor 28 March 2022 10.00 PM PRT Interview Date 28 March 2022 12:30 PM Doctor and Nurse 29 March 2022 08.00 AM Computer Instructor Exam Date 29 March 2022 09.00 AM Sports Coach 29 March 2022 09.00 AM Yoga Teacher 29 March 2022 10.00 AM Computer Instructor Interview Date 29 March 2022 12:30 PM

Education Qualification

PGT: Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Political Science. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Doctor: Minimum MBBS & Registered with MCI

Nurse: Minimum Diploma in Nursing from recognized institution

Counsellor: B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Vocational Instructor (Yoga): Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University with 50% marks and One-year training in yoga from a recognized Institution.

For more details, click on the link given below to know more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.

How to Apply Online?