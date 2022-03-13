NMDC Recruitment 2022: The NMDC Limited has sought online applications for the posts of Executive Trainees (Personnel). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — nmdc.co.in. The online application will end on March 17, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Notification to Release Soon on neet.nta.nic.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

The candidates who had appeared in the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams and received their UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle scores in subject code – 55 can apply online through the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee( Personnel): 22 posts.

Important Dates

The online application will end on: March 17, 2022

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.