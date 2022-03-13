NTPC Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are looking for government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for you. NTPC Limited has invited online applications to fill 97 vacancies for the GDMO, Medical Specialist posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — ntpc.co.in — on or before March 16, 2022. For more details on vacancy, eligibility, how to apply, and direct link, please scroll below.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Notification to Release Soon on neet.nta.nic.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Tomorrow
Last date for submission of application: March 16, 2022 Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Adds Additional Seats For MBBS, BDS in Mop Up Round| Details Inside
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- GDMO: 60 posts
- Paediatrician: 09 posts
- Orthopaedics: 05 posts
- Ophthalmologist: 02 posts
- Radiologist: 05 posts
- O&G: 03 posts
- Pathologist: 05 posts
- ENT: 02 posts
NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
- GDMO: MBBS
- Paediatrician: MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health
- Orthopaedics: MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopaedics
- Ophthalmologist: MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophalmology
- Radiologist: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology.
- O&G: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G.
- Pathologist: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Pathology.
- ENT: MD/MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in ENT.
NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.