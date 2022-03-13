NTPC Recruitment 2022: For the candidates who are looking for government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for you. NTPC Limited has invited online applications to fill 97 vacancies for the GDMO, Medical Specialist posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — ntpc.co.in — on or before March 16, 2022. For more details on vacancy, eligibility, how to apply, and direct link, please scroll below.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Notification to Release Soon on neet.nta.nic.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Last date for submission of application: March 16, 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

GDMO: 60 posts

Paediatrician: 09 posts

Orthopaedics: 05 posts

Ophthalmologist: 02 posts

Radiologist: 05 posts

O&G: 03 posts

Pathologist: 05 posts

ENT: 02 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

GDMO: MBBS

MBBS Paediatrician: MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health

MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health Orthopaedics: MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopaedics

MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopaedics Ophthalmologist: MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophalmology

MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophalmology Radiologist: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology.

MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology. O&G: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G.

MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G. Pathologist: MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Pathology.

MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Pathology. ENT: MD/MS/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in ENT.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.