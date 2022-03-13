Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Group-B Graduate Level posts as “Initial Appointees”. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website, ossc.gov.in. The last date to register for the posts is April 11, 2022. However, applicants can submit the online application till April 22, 2022. The online application for Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment has commenced on March 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, other details.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Tomorrow

Important Dates:

Starting Date of OSSC CGL Registration and Online Application: March 12, 2022

The last Date of OSSC CGL Registration: April 11, 2022

Last Date of OSSC CGL Application Form: April 22, 2022

OSSC CGL Exam Date: to be announced

Vacancy Details:

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 233 vacant posts will be filled.

Inspector of Cooperative societies: 127 posts

Auditor of Cooperative societies: 71 posts

Auditor: 7 posts

Inspector of Textiles: 28 posts

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the posts must not be below 21 Years and must not be above 38 years of age as on 1st January 2021 as per the provision of Odisha Civil services (Fixation of upper age limit) Amendment Rules, 2022

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Stage 1 Exam

Stage 2 Certificate Verification

Application fee:

The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs. 200. The fees can be deposited only through online mode using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/other available payment methods linked with the online application form.

How to Apply?