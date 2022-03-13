PNB Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications from eligible Indian Citizens for the posts of Peon in Subordinate Cadre at various locations including Purba, Bardhman, and Champaran. Those interested can check the details about the eligibility and salary on the official website—pnbindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 36 peons will be filled in the organization.Also Read - KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply For PGT, TGT, Other Posts at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in; Check Interview Schedule Here

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the peon posts at Purba Bardhaman district is March 28, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts at Champaran zone is March 21, 2022.

Important Dates

The last date to apply for Purba, Bardhman location – 28 March 2022

Last Date of Application for Champaran – 21 March 2022

Vacancy Details

Number of posts available at each location

Purba Bardhman: 8 Posts

Birbhum: 7 Posts

East Champran: 5 Posts

West Champran: 2 Posts

Gopalganj: 3 Posts

Ciwan: 10

Sitamani: 1

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

12th passed or its equivalent with basic reading/writing knowledge in English. This is both minimum and maximum qualification. Graduate candidates are not eligible.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale, Age Limit

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 14500 to Rs. 28145. In order to apply, a candidate must be between 18 to 24 years of age.

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?