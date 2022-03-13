RCFL Recruitment 2022: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for Junior Fireman Grade 3 and other posts. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 137 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply For 191 Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Details Here

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RCFL, rcfltd.com. The online application process for RCFL Recruitment will begin from March 14, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, important dates, vacancy details here.

Important Dates

The Online Application will begin – March 12, 2022

The last date for the submission of the Online application form – March 28, 2022

Vacancy Details

Operator Chemical Trainee (Chemical): 133 Posts

Junior Fireman Grade 3: 4 posts

Pay Scale

Candidates selected for Operator Chemical Trainee posts will receive a monthly salary between Rs.22,000-60,000. For the posts of Junior Fireman, selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.18,000-42,000.

Educational Qualification:

Operator Chemical Trainee: B.Sc Chemistry with 55% marks OR 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology or 12th with Science and direct admission to second year/3rd semester in Chemical Engineering/Technology.

Junior Fireman: SSC with 6 months fire certificate and 1-year experience.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of:

Online Test Trade Test

For more details, refer to the notification given below.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee at the time of online registration.

Candidates belonging to Gen/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 700 as an application fee. They can opt to pay either through an internet banking account or credit/ debit card.

Here’s how to apply